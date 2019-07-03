63 Cactus Flower.

Amenities

MOVE IN READY! Home, Sweet Home! End unit, great inside tract location in the Cypress Village Community. Walking distance to Floral Park and Cypress Grove Park.

This detached home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, a tech/study area, and attached 2-car garage. Home is airy and bright and has just been painted. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top.

California room exit to the landscaped backyard where fills with low maintenance perennials and fruit trees.

Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet; dual vanities, separated tub and shower in master bathroom. Upstairs laundry room has side by side washer, dryer and extra cabinet space.

Enjoy the community parks, pools, playgrounds along with the Jeffrey Open Space Trails. Award winning Irvine schools (Cypress Village ES and Jeffrey Trail MS) are within walking distance, easy access to HWY 5, shopping, and restaurants. French refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease.