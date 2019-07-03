All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 11 2019

63 Cactus Flower

63 Cactus Flower · No Longer Available
Location

63 Cactus Flower, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
MOVE IN READY! Home, Sweet Home! End unit, great inside tract location in the Cypress Village Community. Walking distance to Floral Park and Cypress Grove Park.
This detached home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, a tech/study area, and attached 2-car garage. Home is airy and bright and has just been painted. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top.
California room exit to the landscaped backyard where fills with low maintenance perennials and fruit trees.
Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet; dual vanities, separated tub and shower in master bathroom. Upstairs laundry room has side by side washer, dryer and extra cabinet space.
Enjoy the community parks, pools, playgrounds along with the Jeffrey Open Space Trails. Award winning Irvine schools (Cypress Village ES and Jeffrey Trail MS) are within walking distance, easy access to HWY 5, shopping, and restaurants. French refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 63 Cactus Flower have any available units?
63 Cactus Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Cactus Flower have?
Some of 63 Cactus Flower's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Cactus Flower currently offering any rent specials?
63 Cactus Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Cactus Flower pet-friendly?
No, 63 Cactus Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Cactus Flower offer parking?
Yes, 63 Cactus Flower offers parking.
Does 63 Cactus Flower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Cactus Flower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Cactus Flower have a pool?
Yes, 63 Cactus Flower has a pool.
Does 63 Cactus Flower have accessible units?
No, 63 Cactus Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Cactus Flower have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Cactus Flower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Cactus Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Cactus Flower does not have units with air conditioning.

