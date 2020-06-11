All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:07 PM

62 W Yale Loop

62 West Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Location

62 West Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Washington Model with kitchen that opens to family room with laminate flooring. Breakfast bar in kitchen. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with main floor bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs; 4th bedroom downstairs with wet bar. Inside laundry room. Walk in pantry in kitchen. Spacious back yard with detached 2 car garage. Fireplace in Formal living room. Electric Fireplace in Family Room. 2 car detached garage with access to sliding patio door that leads you to kitchen. New mini blinds downstairs and upstairs. Fresh paint throughout and fresh cleaned carpeting all ready for you to move in! Walking distance to pools, parks and Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 W Yale Loop have any available units?
62 W Yale Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 W Yale Loop have?
Some of 62 W Yale Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 W Yale Loop currently offering any rent specials?
62 W Yale Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 W Yale Loop pet-friendly?
No, 62 W Yale Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 W Yale Loop offer parking?
Yes, 62 W Yale Loop offers parking.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 W Yale Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have a pool?
Yes, 62 W Yale Loop has a pool.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have accessible units?
No, 62 W Yale Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 W Yale Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 W Yale Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
