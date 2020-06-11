62 W Yale Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Washington Model with kitchen that opens to family room with laminate flooring. Breakfast bar in kitchen. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with main floor bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs; 4th bedroom downstairs with wet bar. Inside laundry room. Walk in pantry in kitchen. Spacious back yard with detached 2 car garage. Fireplace in Formal living room. Electric Fireplace in Family Room. 2 car detached garage with access to sliding patio door that leads you to kitchen. New mini blinds downstairs and upstairs. Fresh paint throughout and fresh cleaned carpeting all ready for you to move in! Walking distance to pools, parks and Lake.