62 ROCKCRESS
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

62 ROCKCRESS

62 Rockcress · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

62 Rockcress, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Most popular Marigold Plan by Irvine Pacific; relax and enjoy 1,979 Sq Ft detached home with all 3 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms up, and a powder room downstairs. Walk through the front door and feel the warmth from the intimate Wood floors that stretch throughout the down stairs. This light and bright Home features an entry that leads to the modern, open concept Great Room that flows into Gourmet Kitchen. Kitchen includes a generous sized center island with bar seating and walk in pantry, White panel cabinets with stainless steel knobs, and appliances, and a complete back splash all the way around! Builder upgrades throughout the home that add just enough detail, yet simple and functional. The covered California room is perfect for enjoying some quiet time, and for entertaining with lots of extra space in the yard. Live conveniently close to acres of parks including cypress grove park, a community swimming pool & spa, & lots of open space opportunities for sports and functions. Easy acces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 ROCKCRESS have any available units?
62 ROCKCRESS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 ROCKCRESS have?
Some of 62 ROCKCRESS's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 ROCKCRESS currently offering any rent specials?
62 ROCKCRESS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 ROCKCRESS pet-friendly?
No, 62 ROCKCRESS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 ROCKCRESS offer parking?
Yes, 62 ROCKCRESS offers parking.
Does 62 ROCKCRESS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 ROCKCRESS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 ROCKCRESS have a pool?
Yes, 62 ROCKCRESS has a pool.
Does 62 ROCKCRESS have accessible units?
No, 62 ROCKCRESS does not have accessible units.
Does 62 ROCKCRESS have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 ROCKCRESS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 ROCKCRESS have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 ROCKCRESS does not have units with air conditioning.
