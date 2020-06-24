62 ROCKCRESS

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Most popular Marigold Plan by Irvine Pacific; relax and enjoy 1,979 Sq Ft detached home with all 3 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms up, and a powder room downstairs. Walk through the front door and feel the warmth from the intimate Wood floors that stretch throughout the down stairs. This light and bright Home features an entry that leads to the modern, open concept Great Room that flows into Gourmet Kitchen. Kitchen includes a generous sized center island with bar seating and walk in pantry, White panel cabinets with stainless steel knobs, and appliances, and a complete back splash all the way around! Builder upgrades throughout the home that add just enough detail, yet simple and functional. The covered California room is perfect for enjoying some quiet time, and for entertaining with lots of extra space in the yard. Live conveniently close to acres of parks including cypress grove park, a community swimming pool & spa, & lots of open space opportunities for sports and functions. Easy acces