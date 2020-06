Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful lower unit condo with travertine stone floors. Newer kitchen cabinets and appliances. The unit comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. This home is two bedrooms, two baths with about 1000 square feet. Good size patio with a door to the parking area. The home offers a covered carport. A beautiful place to call home.