Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

62 Decker

62 Decker · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

62 Decker, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Beautiful detached home on a corner lot with soaring cathedral ceiling at the entrance. Open floor plan with separate dining room and spacious living room. Large, low maintenance backyard with California room and afternoon shade perfect for outdoor living. 3 bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage. Full-house insulation upgraded by the builder. Resort like Eastwood Village with 4 parks, 2 Jr. Olympic pools and spas, wading pools and BBQ areas. World-Class Education with neighborhood schools: Eastwood Village Elementary school, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School - one of the best high schools in California. Short distance to Hicks Canyon Hiking Trail and Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Convenient access to I-5, 405, 133, 241, 261 freeways. 10-20 minutes to Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza, UCI, IVC, John Wayne Airport. 25 minutes to Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Small pets can be considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Decker have any available units?
62 Decker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Decker have?
Some of 62 Decker's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Decker currently offering any rent specials?
62 Decker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Decker pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Decker is pet friendly.
Does 62 Decker offer parking?
Yes, 62 Decker offers parking.
Does 62 Decker have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Decker offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Decker have a pool?
Yes, 62 Decker has a pool.
Does 62 Decker have accessible units?
No, 62 Decker does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Decker have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Decker does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Decker have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Decker does not have units with air conditioning.

