Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Beautiful detached home on a corner lot with soaring cathedral ceiling at the entrance. Open floor plan with separate dining room and spacious living room. Large, low maintenance backyard with California room and afternoon shade perfect for outdoor living. 3 bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2-car garage. Full-house insulation upgraded by the builder. Resort like Eastwood Village with 4 parks, 2 Jr. Olympic pools and spas, wading pools and BBQ areas. World-Class Education with neighborhood schools: Eastwood Village Elementary school, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School - one of the best high schools in California. Short distance to Hicks Canyon Hiking Trail and Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Convenient access to I-5, 405, 133, 241, 261 freeways. 10-20 minutes to Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza, UCI, IVC, John Wayne Airport. 25 minutes to Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Small pets can be considered!