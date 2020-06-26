All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

62 Burlingame

62 Burlingame · No Longer Available
Location

62 Burlingame, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing End Unit Townhome style with unique floor plan on cul de sac. New carpet and paint. Featuring large sit on porch, huge coat closets, Open loft with built in book cases, cozy living room with fireplace, Kitchen that faces large dining area, and good sized bedroom suites with walk in closets. This is a 2 bedroom with a loft that was an optional 3rd bedroom. High dramatic ceilings. Master bath features separate tub and shower. Located in North Park, Irvine's premier gated community. The amenities are unbelievable, Pools, clubhouses, tennis, gated with guard and so much more. This is the best of the best at a super competitive price. Ultimate luxury living. Hurry this one is clean and will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Burlingame have any available units?
62 Burlingame doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Burlingame have?
Some of 62 Burlingame's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Burlingame currently offering any rent specials?
62 Burlingame is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Burlingame pet-friendly?
No, 62 Burlingame is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Burlingame offer parking?
Yes, 62 Burlingame offers parking.
Does 62 Burlingame have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Burlingame does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Burlingame have a pool?
Yes, 62 Burlingame has a pool.
Does 62 Burlingame have accessible units?
No, 62 Burlingame does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Burlingame have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Burlingame has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Burlingame have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Burlingame does not have units with air conditioning.
