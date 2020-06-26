62 Burlingame

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing End Unit Townhome style with unique floor plan on cul de sac. New carpet and paint. Featuring large sit on porch, huge coat closets, Open loft with built in book cases, cozy living room with fireplace, Kitchen that faces large dining area, and good sized bedroom suites with walk in closets. This is a 2 bedroom with a loft that was an optional 3rd bedroom. High dramatic ceilings. Master bath features separate tub and shower. Located in North Park, Irvine's premier gated community. The amenities are unbelievable, Pools, clubhouses, tennis, gated with guard and so much more. This is the best of the best at a super competitive price. Ultimate luxury living. Hurry this one is clean and will not last.