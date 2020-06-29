Amenities

Beautifully upgraded single family home located in the prestigious Laguna Altura Community is now on market for lease. This popular 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom floor plan with large bright entryway with no neighbor next to it, then leading into an spacious great room, with recessed lighting, upgraded carpet flooring throughout, and gorgeous kitchen. Assigned schools are Alderwood ES, Rancho San Joaquin MS, and University HS all within few minutes of driving. Enjoy abundance of resort-like community amenities. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in Laguna Altura!