All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 61 Tesoro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
61 Tesoro
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

61 Tesoro

61 Tesoro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

61 Tesoro, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully upgraded single family home located in the prestigious Laguna Altura Community is now on market for lease. This popular 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom floor plan with large bright entryway with no neighbor next to it, then leading into an spacious great room, with recessed lighting, upgraded carpet flooring throughout, and gorgeous kitchen. Assigned schools are Alderwood ES, Rancho San Joaquin MS, and University HS all within few minutes of driving. Enjoy abundance of resort-like community amenities. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in Laguna Altura!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Tesoro have any available units?
61 Tesoro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 61 Tesoro currently offering any rent specials?
61 Tesoro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Tesoro pet-friendly?
No, 61 Tesoro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 61 Tesoro offer parking?
No, 61 Tesoro does not offer parking.
Does 61 Tesoro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Tesoro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Tesoro have a pool?
No, 61 Tesoro does not have a pool.
Does 61 Tesoro have accessible units?
No, 61 Tesoro does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Tesoro have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Tesoro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Tesoro have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Tesoro does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology