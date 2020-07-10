Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful home located in Meridian at Altair Irvine, Gated Comunity, Built by Toll brother. This property is a LUNA Italianate Style. Totally remodeled like a model home, Premium finishes in the kitchen include name-brand appliances, upgraded cabinets, and countertops, Entertaining is a breeze in the open-concept kitchen, great room, and dining room. Chinese kitchen. Huge master bedroom and bathroom on the second floor. This home is Close to the clubhouse. 24-hour security, Move-in ready! Welcome to your dream home!