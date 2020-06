61 Dunmore

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

WELCOME TO THIS LUXURIOUS HOME IN THE VILLAGE OF STONEGATE. FLOOR PLAN OFFER 4 BR +4.5 BATH. PLUSH CARPET THROUGHOUT . LIGHT FILLED EXPANSIVE GREAT ROOMTHAT SPILLS INTO A DINING & KITCHEN,THE CHEF KITCHEN FEATURES ORERSIZED ISLAND WITH UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTER TOP . 6 BURNER RANGE ,OVEN & MICROWAVE, BRIGHT DINING ROOM , ADDITION SUMMER KITCHEN FEATURES ADDITIONAL CABINET STORAGE ,LARGE COUNTERTOPS AND STOVETOP WITH RANGE HOOD,GREAT ROOM WITH MODERN, ENCLOSED GLASS FIREPLACE AND LARGE SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADING TO THE COVERED OUTDOOR PATIO, 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM , ALL BEDROOMS HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATHROOMS AND OVERSIZE CLOSETS, MASTER BATHROOM WITH GORGEOUS STAND ALONE TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE PARK AND SWIMMING POOL,SCHOOL AND A SHORT DRIVE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING PLAZAS.