Irvine, CA
60 Gust
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:50 PM

60 Gust

60 Gust · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

60 Gust, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Detached 3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths in the center of Eastwood Community_Petaluma Plan2. Open and Bright. Contemporary interiors. Enjoy Great Rooms and dining rooms with adjacent trellises for outdoor entertaining, walk-in closets in the master bedrooms. Attending award wining Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues. Easy access to Jeffrey Open Space trail and Hicks Canyon Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Gust have any available units?
60 Gust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 60 Gust have?
Some of 60 Gust's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Gust currently offering any rent specials?
60 Gust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Gust pet-friendly?
No, 60 Gust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 60 Gust offer parking?
No, 60 Gust does not offer parking.
Does 60 Gust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Gust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Gust have a pool?
Yes, 60 Gust has a pool.
Does 60 Gust have accessible units?
No, 60 Gust does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Gust have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Gust does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Gust have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Gust does not have units with air conditioning.
