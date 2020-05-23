Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Detached 3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths in the center of Eastwood Community_Petaluma Plan2. Open and Bright. Contemporary interiors. Enjoy Great Rooms and dining rooms with adjacent trellises for outdoor entertaining, walk-in closets in the master bedrooms. Attending award wining Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues. Easy access to Jeffrey Open Space trail and Hicks Canyon Trail.