For inquires please call Lili at . Bright and beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath with open floor plan in the exclusive and highly sought after gated community of Northwood II. The home features hard surface flooring through out both stories with recessed lighting. The kitchen offers white kitchen cabinets, BRAND NEW quartz counter tops, and a spacious island to entertain your guests. There is one bedroom and one full bathroom on the first floor along with a fireplace in the living room. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a nice balcony.The master bedroom includes a cozy balcony, walk in closet, and a double vanity. Professionally landscaped back yard and front yard. Located in a quiet community that offers a club house, swimming pool, spa, and parks. The home is very close to shopping centers, restaurants and is located in a top rated school district. A Must See!