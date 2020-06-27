Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Walking distance to award winning Jeffrey Trail Middle School and Cypress Village Elementary school! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom and a separated loft/bonus room home in the highly desired Mulberry Tract in Cypress Village. Convenient location with more than you can imagine! Plantation shutters throughout! Huge family room with upgraded extended living room, open space kitchen with spacious island, prep kitchen with island, Large Walk-in Pantry, and a formal dining room. All 4 bedroom upstairs. Upgraded loft/bonus room that can use as study room with door through the backyard. Good size backyard with sprinkler system and beautifully custom landscape. Living here makes every day one great adventure, with resort-style recreation for the young and the young at heart, a convenient setting near your favorite places and acres of parks for fun in the sun. Jeffrey Trail Middle School and Cypress Village Elementary are conveniently located within the village, so you can walk your children to school. Sparkling pool and spa, playground and easy to get on freeway 5, 405, and 133 is just minutes away!