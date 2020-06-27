All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:37 AM

60 Acorn

60 Acorn · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

60 Acorn, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Walking distance to award winning Jeffrey Trail Middle School and Cypress Village Elementary school! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom and a separated loft/bonus room home in the highly desired Mulberry Tract in Cypress Village. Convenient location with more than you can imagine! Plantation shutters throughout! Huge family room with upgraded extended living room, open space kitchen with spacious island, prep kitchen with island, Large Walk-in Pantry, and a formal dining room. All 4 bedroom upstairs. Upgraded loft/bonus room that can use as study room with door through the backyard. Good size backyard with sprinkler system and beautifully custom landscape. Living here makes every day one great adventure, with resort-style recreation for the young and the young at heart, a convenient setting near your favorite places and acres of parks for fun in the sun. Jeffrey Trail Middle School and Cypress Village Elementary are conveniently located within the village, so you can walk your children to school. Sparkling pool and spa, playground and easy to get on freeway 5, 405, and 133 is just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Acorn have any available units?
60 Acorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 60 Acorn have?
Some of 60 Acorn's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Acorn currently offering any rent specials?
60 Acorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Acorn pet-friendly?
No, 60 Acorn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 60 Acorn offer parking?
Yes, 60 Acorn offers parking.
Does 60 Acorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Acorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Acorn have a pool?
Yes, 60 Acorn has a pool.
Does 60 Acorn have accessible units?
No, 60 Acorn does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Acorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Acorn has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Acorn have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Acorn does not have units with air conditioning.
