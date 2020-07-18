Amenities
This light and open floor plan is the largest model in the much desired tract. it features a full bedroom and bath downstairs and four bedrooms on the second level. It is highly upgraded and boasts bamboo flooring on the lower level, built-in cabinets in the living room, recent remodeled kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz counter tops. Plantations shutters throughout. Over-sized garage with lots of storage. The property is located in a secluded and private area in the tract and just one wall away from a community park. Wrap-around yard with professional landscape and lush trees present a place you can call home.