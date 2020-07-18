All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
6 Wyoming
Last updated July 18 2020

6 Wyoming

6 Wyoming · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6 Wyoming, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This light and open floor plan is the largest model in the much desired tract. it features a full bedroom and bath downstairs and four bedrooms on the second level. It is highly upgraded and boasts bamboo flooring on the lower level, built-in cabinets in the living room, recent remodeled kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz counter tops. Plantations shutters throughout. Over-sized garage with lots of storage. The property is located in a secluded and private area in the tract and just one wall away from a community park. Wrap-around yard with professional landscape and lush trees present a place you can call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Wyoming have any available units?
6 Wyoming doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Wyoming have?
Some of 6 Wyoming's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Wyoming currently offering any rent specials?
6 Wyoming is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Wyoming pet-friendly?
No, 6 Wyoming is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Wyoming offer parking?
Yes, 6 Wyoming offers parking.
Does 6 Wyoming have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Wyoming does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Wyoming have a pool?
No, 6 Wyoming does not have a pool.
Does 6 Wyoming have accessible units?
No, 6 Wyoming does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Wyoming have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Wyoming has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Wyoming have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Wyoming does not have units with air conditioning.
