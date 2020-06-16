6 Sunshine

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Set on a greenbelt this split level town home is updated and ready for you to enjoy. Tree views out both the front & back. The Living room features a dramatic fireplace, 1 1/2 story volume ceilings, wood floors and a slider to a private front patio perfect for entertaining. A few steps up lead to an open sitting area, dining room and updated kitchen. Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. There is a small balcony off the dining room. Some people have enclosed this area to make a 3rd bedroom. Both bedrooms are on the top floor. The Master has vaulted ceilings, large closet with mirror doors and private bath. All baths were upgraded by the prior owner. Smooth ceilings in every room, wood floors on the main levels give this home an updated feel compared to more original units. Located at the back of the complex and close to the second pool. Easy access to walking trails. There is an attached 2 car garage with laundry and basement/crawl space storage area behind the garage. Near the Shady Canyon gate this property feels tucked away and secluded. The home is currently unfurnished. Property will not be ready to move in until 06/15/17.