Irvine, CA
6 Sunshine
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:26 AM

6 Sunshine

6 Sunshine · (949) 698-0117
Location

6 Sunshine, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Set on a greenbelt this split level town home is updated and ready for you to enjoy. Tree views out both the front & back. The Living room features a dramatic fireplace, 1 1/2 story volume ceilings, wood floors and a slider to a private front patio perfect for entertaining. A few steps up lead to an open sitting area, dining room and updated kitchen. Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. There is a small balcony off the dining room. Some people have enclosed this area to make a 3rd bedroom. Both bedrooms are on the top floor. The Master has vaulted ceilings, large closet with mirror doors and private bath. All baths were upgraded by the prior owner. Smooth ceilings in every room, wood floors on the main levels give this home an updated feel compared to more original units. Located at the back of the complex and close to the second pool. Easy access to walking trails. There is an attached 2 car garage with laundry and basement/crawl space storage area behind the garage. Near the Shady Canyon gate this property feels tucked away and secluded. The home is currently unfurnished. Property will not be ready to move in until 06/15/17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Sunshine have any available units?
6 Sunshine has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Sunshine have?
Some of 6 Sunshine's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Sunshine currently offering any rent specials?
6 Sunshine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Sunshine pet-friendly?
No, 6 Sunshine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Sunshine offer parking?
Yes, 6 Sunshine does offer parking.
Does 6 Sunshine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Sunshine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Sunshine have a pool?
Yes, 6 Sunshine has a pool.
Does 6 Sunshine have accessible units?
No, 6 Sunshine does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Sunshine have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Sunshine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Sunshine have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Sunshine does not have units with air conditioning.
