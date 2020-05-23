All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

6 S Camphor S

6 Camphor S · No Longer Available
Location

6 Camphor S, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Highly upgraded single level home. Kitchen has newer cabinetry, granite counters and high-end appliances including refrigerator. Both bathrooms completely remodeled. Earth-tone tile floors throughout living area and bedrooms with neutral carpeting. Air conditioning and ceiling fans to keep cool. All windows and sliders are dual pane vinyl. Direct access two car garage. Private patio for outdoor activities. Community features two pools, club house, tot-lot and greenbelts. Great Irvine schools including University High School. Easy freeway access and just a short drive to the Irvine Spectrum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 S Camphor S have any available units?
6 S Camphor S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 S Camphor S have?
Some of 6 S Camphor S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 S Camphor S currently offering any rent specials?
6 S Camphor S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 S Camphor S pet-friendly?
No, 6 S Camphor S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 S Camphor S offer parking?
Yes, 6 S Camphor S offers parking.
Does 6 S Camphor S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 S Camphor S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 S Camphor S have a pool?
Yes, 6 S Camphor S has a pool.
Does 6 S Camphor S have accessible units?
No, 6 S Camphor S does not have accessible units.
Does 6 S Camphor S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 S Camphor S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 S Camphor S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 S Camphor S has units with air conditioning.
