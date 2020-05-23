6 S Camphor S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Highly upgraded single level home. Kitchen has newer cabinetry, granite counters and high-end appliances including refrigerator. Both bathrooms completely remodeled. Earth-tone tile floors throughout living area and bedrooms with neutral carpeting. Air conditioning and ceiling fans to keep cool. All windows and sliders are dual pane vinyl. Direct access two car garage. Private patio for outdoor activities. Community features two pools, club house, tot-lot and greenbelts. Great Irvine schools including University High School. Easy freeway access and just a short drive to the Irvine Spectrum.