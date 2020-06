Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Like "Brand New" Single Family House located in Northwood community in Irvine. Owner just spent $40,000 to remodel the whole house. You will enjoy the new paint, new flooring, new sink, new dishwasher, gas stove and beautiful kitchen island and counter-tops. Great location that