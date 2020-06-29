All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Iron Bark Way
Last updated February 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

6 Iron Bark Way

6 Iron Bark Way · No Longer Available
Location

6 Iron Bark Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is three bedrooms 2.5 baths. located at the University Park Community. close to UCI and major shopping area. whole house has brand new flooring, brand new carpet second level and laminate flooring first level. brand new paint through out house. fireplace in family room, spacious and brightness.
three bedrooms all up, very bright & clean. the window cover will install soon. the private back yard with patio cover and two car garage attached to the house with drive way. walking distance to the Elementary school and park, super market, easy to get onto freeway 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Iron Bark Way have any available units?
6 Iron Bark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Iron Bark Way have?
Some of 6 Iron Bark Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Iron Bark Way currently offering any rent specials?
6 Iron Bark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Iron Bark Way pet-friendly?
No, 6 Iron Bark Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Iron Bark Way offer parking?
Yes, 6 Iron Bark Way offers parking.
Does 6 Iron Bark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Iron Bark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Iron Bark Way have a pool?
No, 6 Iron Bark Way does not have a pool.
Does 6 Iron Bark Way have accessible units?
No, 6 Iron Bark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Iron Bark Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Iron Bark Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Iron Bark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Iron Bark Way does not have units with air conditioning.

