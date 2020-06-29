6 Iron Bark Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is three bedrooms 2.5 baths. located at the University Park Community. close to UCI and major shopping area. whole house has brand new flooring, brand new carpet second level and laminate flooring first level. brand new paint through out house. fireplace in family room, spacious and brightness.

three bedrooms all up, very bright & clean. the window cover will install soon. the private back yard with patio cover and two car garage attached to the house with drive way. walking distance to the Elementary school and park, super market, easy to get onto freeway 405.