Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the highly sought after community of Northwood in Irvine! This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and has everything that you've been looking for! Enter through the formal foyer and you will be greeted by a large living room with CATHEDRAL HIGH CEILINGS, large windows that bring in lots of NATURAL LIGHT, and a cozy fireplace. You will love the spacious formal dining room that flows into the gourmet kitchen. Chef's kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of storage, recessed lighting and opens to a separate family room. Escape upstairs to find NEW plush carpeting and 4 SPACIOUS bedrooms. Well appointed large MASTER SUITE features his and hers' closets, dual vanities, and direct access to a large private balcony. There are 3 additional spacious bedrooms which share an upgraded bathroom. Additional features include newer downstairs flooring, plantation shutters and separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. Entertain in the large private backyard complete with brick trim and grass. You will love the large 2-CAR GARAGE with convenient direct access into the home. PRIME LOCATION! Close to the 5 Freeway, Heritage Shopping Center, and Tustin Marketplace which includes tons of shopping, dining, and movie theaters. Zoned for award-winning Irvine Schools and walking distance to Brywood Elementary. You do not want to miss out on this one!