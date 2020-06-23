All apartments in Irvine
6 Hancock
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

6 Hancock

6 Hancock · No Longer Available
Location

6 Hancock, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the highly sought after community of Northwood in Irvine!  This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and has everything that you've been looking for!  Enter through the formal foyer and you will be greeted by a large living room with CATHEDRAL HIGH CEILINGS, large windows that bring in lots of NATURAL LIGHT, and a cozy fireplace.  You will love the spacious formal dining room that flows into the gourmet kitchen.  Chef's kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of storage, recessed lighting and opens to a separate family room.  Escape upstairs to find NEW plush carpeting and 4 SPACIOUS bedrooms.  Well appointed large MASTER SUITE features his and hers' closets, dual vanities, and direct access to a large private balcony.  There are 3 additional spacious bedrooms which share an upgraded bathroom.  Additional features include newer downstairs flooring, plantation shutters and separate laundry room with washer/dryer included.  Entertain in the large private backyard complete with brick trim and grass.  You will love the large 2-CAR GARAGE with convenient direct access into the home.  PRIME LOCATION!  Close to the 5 Freeway, Heritage Shopping Center, and Tustin Marketplace which includes tons of shopping, dining, and movie theaters.  Zoned for award-winning Irvine Schools and walking distance to Brywood Elementary. You do not want to miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Hancock have any available units?
6 Hancock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Hancock have?
Some of 6 Hancock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Hancock currently offering any rent specials?
6 Hancock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Hancock pet-friendly?
No, 6 Hancock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Hancock offer parking?
Yes, 6 Hancock offers parking.
Does 6 Hancock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Hancock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Hancock have a pool?
No, 6 Hancock does not have a pool.
Does 6 Hancock have accessible units?
No, 6 Hancock does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Hancock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Hancock has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Hancock have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Hancock does not have units with air conditioning.

