All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Duane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Duane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:28 PM

6 Duane

6 Duane · (310) 889-4764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Duane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
Light & Bright Incredibly Spacious Northwood Single Family Home Beautifully Remodeled & Upgraded! Fantastic Large Lush Backyard, Stunning Soaring Cathedral Ceilings and a Spacious Open Floor Plan. Upgrades include Wood Look Tile Flooring, (no carpet!) Stylish White Granite Countertops throughout the entire home! This Fantastic Open Floor Plan has a Dining Nook, Stand Up Bar, Formal Dining Room, Living AND Family rooms! Enjoy this relaxing Master Suite Retreat with Cozy Fireplace & 3 Large Walk In Closets! 3 Additional Upgraded Bedrooms. Front and Back Yard Entertainers Dream, incredibly spacious with tranquil privacy! Direct access, Two-Car Garage (with Storage) & Driveway creates space to park four cars! Centrally located near Irvine's Award Winning Schools, Shopping, Beaches, & Business Centers! Incredible Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Duane have any available units?
6 Duane has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Duane have?
Some of 6 Duane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Duane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Duane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Duane pet-friendly?
No, 6 Duane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Duane offer parking?
Yes, 6 Duane does offer parking.
Does 6 Duane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Duane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Duane have a pool?
No, 6 Duane does not have a pool.
Does 6 Duane have accessible units?
No, 6 Duane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Duane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Duane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Duane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Duane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 Duane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity