Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center parking garage

Light & Bright Incredibly Spacious Northwood Single Family Home Beautifully Remodeled & Upgraded! Fantastic Large Lush Backyard, Stunning Soaring Cathedral Ceilings and a Spacious Open Floor Plan. Upgrades include Wood Look Tile Flooring, (no carpet!) Stylish White Granite Countertops throughout the entire home! This Fantastic Open Floor Plan has a Dining Nook, Stand Up Bar, Formal Dining Room, Living AND Family rooms! Enjoy this relaxing Master Suite Retreat with Cozy Fireplace & 3 Large Walk In Closets! 3 Additional Upgraded Bedrooms. Front and Back Yard Entertainers Dream, incredibly spacious with tranquil privacy! Direct access, Two-Car Garage (with Storage) & Driveway creates space to park four cars! Centrally located near Irvine's Award Winning Schools, Shopping, Beaches, & Business Centers! Incredible Home!