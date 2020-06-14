59 Purple Jasmine

Amenities
**Call the Listing Agent Fred with any questions at 949-272-0125** This Cypress Village gem is the home you’ve been looking for. Tucked away from the main thoroughfares, this model is in a prime
location to Floral Park which features a recreational pool, hot tub, tot lot, and large recreational field for all of your weekend
activities.. Featuring 4 beds & 3 bath, in a spacious 2412 sq. ft. open floorplan, luxury exudes everywhere. From the time you
pull into the garage in your Tesla, you’re set to recharge with the built in EV charging station. Step into the home on luxurious
hardwood floors and walk to your kitchen featuring granite counters throughout, a walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, and a
professional grade 6-burner stove. A tankless water heater, thermal insulated noise canceling walls, and double pane windows
will help keep your utility bills low. The outdoor patio features many upgrades to enjoy those fantastic Irvine evenings including
a water feature and wirelessly controlled lighting.