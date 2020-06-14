All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

59 Purple Jasmine

59 Purple Jasmine · (800) 921-9231
Location

59 Purple Jasmine, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2418 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
**Call the Listing Agent Fred with any questions at 949-272-0125** This Cypress Village gem is the home you’ve been looking for. Tucked away from the main thoroughfares, this model is in a prime
location to Floral Park which features a recreational pool, hot tub, tot lot, and large recreational field for all of your weekend
activities.. Featuring 4 beds & 3 bath, in a spacious 2412 sq. ft. open floorplan, luxury exudes everywhere. From the time you
pull into the garage in your Tesla, you’re set to recharge with the built in EV charging station. Step into the home on luxurious
hardwood floors and walk to your kitchen featuring granite counters throughout, a walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, and a
professional grade 6-burner stove. A tankless water heater, thermal insulated noise canceling walls, and double pane windows
will help keep your utility bills low. The outdoor patio features many upgrades to enjoy those fantastic Irvine evenings including
a water feature and wirelessly controlled lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Purple Jasmine have any available units?
59 Purple Jasmine has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Purple Jasmine have?
Some of 59 Purple Jasmine's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Purple Jasmine currently offering any rent specials?
59 Purple Jasmine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Purple Jasmine pet-friendly?
No, 59 Purple Jasmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Purple Jasmine offer parking?
Yes, 59 Purple Jasmine does offer parking.
Does 59 Purple Jasmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Purple Jasmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Purple Jasmine have a pool?
Yes, 59 Purple Jasmine has a pool.
Does 59 Purple Jasmine have accessible units?
No, 59 Purple Jasmine does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Purple Jasmine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Purple Jasmine has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Purple Jasmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Purple Jasmine does not have units with air conditioning.
