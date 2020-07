59 Plateau

Amenities

TRULY TURN-KEY CONDITION***ABSOLUTELY BETTER THAN A NEW HOME***QUIET INSIDE LOCATION FACING TO NEIGHBORHOOD STREET W/PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING***MOST SOUGHT AFTER & FRENCH CONTEMPORARY STYLE HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE NEW DEVELOPMENT IN COMMUNITY OF PORTOLA SPRING***SHORT WALKING DISTANCE TO HOA POOL & PARK***MOST POPULAR PLAN 2 OF WILLOW DESIGNED BY KB HOME***HOME FEATURES 2 BED+2.5 BATH W/OVER-SIZED (505 SF) 2 CAR ATTACHED TANDEM GARAGE W/1,354 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER***LOT OF WINDOWS ALLOWS BRIGHT INSIDE W/NATURAL LIGHT***UPGRADES INCLUDING 20"X20" BEAUTIFUL TILE IN MAIN LEVEL, RECESSED LIGHT ALL THROUGHOUT***WIDE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM***HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN W/UPGRADED ESPRESSO CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, SS APPLIANCES, EXTRA EXTENDED CABINET WITH BUILT-IN DESK***COZY BALCONY W/SLIDING DOOR***BOTH BEDROOMS ARE DESIGNED EN-SUITE BATHROOM***MASTER BEDROOM W/HUGH CLOSETS***CONVENIENT INSIDE LAUNDRY AREA*PERFECT LOCATION W/CLOSE TO SHOPPING, POOL & SPA, TENNIS COURTS, HIKING/BIKING TRAILS, PARK & OTHER AMENITIES THAT PORTOLA SPRINGS HOA OFFERS***MUST SEE***WON'T LAST LONG