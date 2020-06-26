59 MAYFAIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Cool & Chic LOFT Style Townhome in Stonegate's desirable Santa Clara* NO ONE BELOW OR ABOVE* TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, TWO FULL BATHS, FULL SIZE TWO CAR GARAGE, and PRIVATE BALCONY! Open and airy throughout with VOLUME CEILINGS with a LOFT LIKE FEEL. The home features a GREAT ROOM CONCEPT, and convenient INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. The LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN offers SLAB GRANITE COUNTERS and center island with snack bar, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS COOKTOP RANGE & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED, built-in desk area and under cabinet lighting. Gorgeous upgrades include granite counters, neutral carpet, custom paint, crown molding, and custom blinds. Large walk-in closet, lovely baths, one with a dual vanity sink. Enjoy Stonegate's resort style amenities which include POOLS, SPA's, BBQ CENTER's SPORTS COURTS, PLAYGROUNDS & PARKS. Walk to award wining schools. THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!