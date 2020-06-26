All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 59 MAYFAIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
59 MAYFAIR
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

59 MAYFAIR

59 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

59 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Cool & Chic LOFT Style Townhome in Stonegate's desirable Santa Clara* NO ONE BELOW OR ABOVE* TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, TWO FULL BATHS, FULL SIZE TWO CAR GARAGE, and PRIVATE BALCONY! Open and airy throughout with VOLUME CEILINGS with a LOFT LIKE FEEL. The home features a GREAT ROOM CONCEPT, and convenient INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. The LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN offers SLAB GRANITE COUNTERS and center island with snack bar, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS COOKTOP RANGE & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED, built-in desk area and under cabinet lighting. Gorgeous upgrades include granite counters, neutral carpet, custom paint, crown molding, and custom blinds. Large walk-in closet, lovely baths, one with a dual vanity sink. Enjoy Stonegate's resort style amenities which include POOLS, SPA's, BBQ CENTER's SPORTS COURTS, PLAYGROUNDS & PARKS. Walk to award wining schools. THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 MAYFAIR have any available units?
59 MAYFAIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 MAYFAIR have?
Some of 59 MAYFAIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 MAYFAIR currently offering any rent specials?
59 MAYFAIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 MAYFAIR pet-friendly?
No, 59 MAYFAIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 MAYFAIR offer parking?
Yes, 59 MAYFAIR offers parking.
Does 59 MAYFAIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 MAYFAIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 MAYFAIR have a pool?
Yes, 59 MAYFAIR has a pool.
Does 59 MAYFAIR have accessible units?
No, 59 MAYFAIR does not have accessible units.
Does 59 MAYFAIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 MAYFAIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 MAYFAIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 MAYFAIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology