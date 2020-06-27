All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

58 Walden

58 Walden · No Longer Available
Location

58 Walden, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
The most magnificent pure luxury home of the Palo Alto community within the Stonegate Village. This extravagant home offers highly upgraded 4 bedrooms & 5 bathrooms and an unbelievable size superlative loft. This picturesque home features perfectly designed for each and every bedroom has its own bathroom. Desirable main floor bedroom with full bath, wide formal entry, spacious living & dining room with an extensive family room, charming fireplace, window shutters, beautiful wood flooring throughout the property. A gracious gourmet chef's kitchen with gorgeous substantial center island, beautiful quartz countertops with full stone backsplash, pure white cabinetry, walk-in pantry, unbelievably amazing glass wall wine cellar, total upgraded stainless appliances including refrigerator, 6 burner range, oven, microwave and recessed lights throughout. Gorgeous master suite with crown molding, walk-in closet with built-ins, dual vanities, tempered glass shower, relaxing bathtub & beautiful tile floorings. Spacious individual laundry room with utility sink, solar panels, double tri-folding doors to the perfect size back yard. 2 car garage space, tankless water heater, wide front driveway.Resort style amenities include 7 parks, soccer field, basketball court, 4 swimming pools, 4 tennis courts, BBQ, picnic areas & Jeffrey Trail open space.Close to award winning schools, shops, restaurants and convenient freeways. You will fall in love with this home.Must come & see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Walden have any available units?
58 Walden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Walden have?
Some of 58 Walden's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Walden currently offering any rent specials?
58 Walden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Walden pet-friendly?
No, 58 Walden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Walden offer parking?
Yes, 58 Walden offers parking.
Does 58 Walden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Walden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Walden have a pool?
Yes, 58 Walden has a pool.
Does 58 Walden have accessible units?
No, 58 Walden does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Walden have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Walden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Walden have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Walden does not have units with air conditioning.
