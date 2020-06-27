Amenities

The most magnificent pure luxury home of the Palo Alto community within the Stonegate Village. This extravagant home offers highly upgraded 4 bedrooms & 5 bathrooms and an unbelievable size superlative loft. This picturesque home features perfectly designed for each and every bedroom has its own bathroom. Desirable main floor bedroom with full bath, wide formal entry, spacious living & dining room with an extensive family room, charming fireplace, window shutters, beautiful wood flooring throughout the property. A gracious gourmet chef's kitchen with gorgeous substantial center island, beautiful quartz countertops with full stone backsplash, pure white cabinetry, walk-in pantry, unbelievably amazing glass wall wine cellar, total upgraded stainless appliances including refrigerator, 6 burner range, oven, microwave and recessed lights throughout. Gorgeous master suite with crown molding, walk-in closet with built-ins, dual vanities, tempered glass shower, relaxing bathtub & beautiful tile floorings. Spacious individual laundry room with utility sink, solar panels, double tri-folding doors to the perfect size back yard. 2 car garage space, tankless water heater, wide front driveway.Resort style amenities include 7 parks, soccer field, basketball court, 4 swimming pools, 4 tennis courts, BBQ, picnic areas & Jeffrey Trail open space.Close to award winning schools, shops, restaurants and convenient freeways. You will fall in love with this home.Must come & see!