58 Almador

Rare find single story two-bedroom townhome in Westpark, Irvine. Newer kitchen and laminate wood floor. New carpet in bedrooms and fresh coat of paint throughout the house. Plantation shutters for most windows. Built-in cabinets in garage provide plenty of storage space. Its end unit location offers great lighting and a good size private courtyard. Convenient location- close to shopping, UCI, and John Wayne Airport. Walking distance to two of the elementary schools in Westpark. The association amenities including pools, parks, playgrounds, barbecue, tennis and basketball courts. Currently there is not washer, dryer, and refrigerator in the house but can be provided.