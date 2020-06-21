All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:16 AM

58 Almador

58 Almador · (949) 438-4340
Location

58 Almador, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Rare find single story two-bedroom townhome in Westpark, Irvine. Newer kitchen and laminate wood floor. New carpet in bedrooms and fresh coat of paint throughout the house. Plantation shutters for most windows. Built-in cabinets in garage provide plenty of storage space. Its end unit location offers great lighting and a good size private courtyard. Convenient location- close to shopping, UCI, and John Wayne Airport. Walking distance to two of the elementary schools in Westpark. The association amenities including pools, parks, playgrounds, barbecue, tennis and basketball courts. Currently there is not washer, dryer, and refrigerator in the house but can be provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Almador have any available units?
58 Almador has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Almador have?
Some of 58 Almador's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Almador currently offering any rent specials?
58 Almador isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Almador pet-friendly?
No, 58 Almador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Almador offer parking?
Yes, 58 Almador does offer parking.
Does 58 Almador have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Almador offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Almador have a pool?
Yes, 58 Almador has a pool.
Does 58 Almador have accessible units?
No, 58 Almador does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Almador have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Almador does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Almador have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Almador does not have units with air conditioning.
