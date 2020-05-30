All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 57 Gainsboro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
57 Gainsboro
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:47 AM

57 Gainsboro

57 Gainsboro · (626) 297-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

57 Gainsboro, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new home. Welcome to Auburn at Stonegate in beautiful Irvine. This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-story estate with a private deck and patio invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance. With 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful Custom hardwood floors and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's open and airy layout. Other special highlights include a charming gas fireplace, custom tile flooring, chic recessed LED lighting, a gourmet kitchen that includes a Wolf Range accompanied by a 72 inch built in Sub Zero Refrigerator, beautifully upgraded baths, tons of storage space, and a prep kitchen filled with built in appliances. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area. Graced by huge bi-fold glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear yard. The professional gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its Quartz counters, center island with seating, large pantry, and custom cabinets all the way to the ceiling. This home also includes new home energy efficiencies and warranty programs and is move-in ready! This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Gainsboro have any available units?
57 Gainsboro has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Gainsboro have?
Some of 57 Gainsboro's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Gainsboro currently offering any rent specials?
57 Gainsboro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Gainsboro pet-friendly?
No, 57 Gainsboro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 57 Gainsboro offer parking?
Yes, 57 Gainsboro does offer parking.
Does 57 Gainsboro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Gainsboro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Gainsboro have a pool?
No, 57 Gainsboro does not have a pool.
Does 57 Gainsboro have accessible units?
No, 57 Gainsboro does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Gainsboro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Gainsboro has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Gainsboro have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Gainsboro does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 57 Gainsboro?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity