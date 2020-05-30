57 Gainsboro

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new home. Welcome to Auburn at Stonegate in beautiful Irvine. This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-story estate with a private deck and patio invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance. With 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful Custom hardwood floors and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's open and airy layout. Other special highlights include a charming gas fireplace, custom tile flooring, chic recessed LED lighting, a gourmet kitchen that includes a Wolf Range accompanied by a 72 inch built in Sub Zero Refrigerator, beautifully upgraded baths, tons of storage space, and a prep kitchen filled with built in appliances. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area. Graced by huge bi-fold glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear yard. The professional gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its Quartz counters, center island with seating, large pantry, and custom cabinets all the way to the ceiling. This home also includes new home energy efficiencies and warranty programs and is move-in ready! This is a must see.