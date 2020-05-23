Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool hot tub

Nestled in the guard-gated village of Laguna Altura. Boasting the largest floor plan in the community on a premier corner lot located in a private cul-de-sac. This home’s stunning curb appeal and desirable layout make a striking impression, and guests will be captivated by the charming rear yard and inviting outdoor living spaces. Artfully designed with bright and sunny orientation, with open layout. Expansive foyer welcomes visitors with elegant stairway. Chef-inspired kitchen features granite countertops, custom glass fronted cabinetry, extensive counter space and spacious island. Generous family room with custom details and cozy fireplace is framed by walls of windows and lush garden views of the serene backyard with fire pit and water feature, ideal for outdoor living and entertaining. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite and spa-like bath with large walk-in closets. Desirable main floor bedroom offers privacy for guests, spacious secondary bedrooms all with ensuite full bath. The convenient loft area enriches your life and offers comfortable living space for the entire family. Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps to the neighborhood park and clubhouse with resort-style pool and spa. Jut minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Los Olivos and quail hill Shopping centers, and beautiful Laguna Beach. Love where you Live!



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NX7LnQJNuLP&brand=0

Video: https://youtu.be/-Woe6CXcH6I