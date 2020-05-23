All apartments in Irvine
57 Domani
57 Domani

57 Domani · (888) 236-1943
Location

57 Domani, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Nestled in the guard-gated village of Laguna Altura. Boasting the largest floor plan in the community on a premier corner lot located in a private cul-de-sac. This home’s stunning curb appeal and desirable layout make a striking impression, and guests will be captivated by the charming rear yard and inviting outdoor living spaces. Artfully designed with bright and sunny orientation, with open layout. Expansive foyer welcomes visitors with elegant stairway. Chef-inspired kitchen features granite countertops, custom glass fronted cabinetry, extensive counter space and spacious island. Generous family room with custom details and cozy fireplace is framed by walls of windows and lush garden views of the serene backyard with fire pit and water feature, ideal for outdoor living and entertaining. Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite and spa-like bath with large walk-in closets. Desirable main floor bedroom offers privacy for guests, spacious secondary bedrooms all with ensuite full bath. The convenient loft area enriches your life and offers comfortable living space for the entire family. Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps to the neighborhood park and clubhouse with resort-style pool and spa. Jut minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Los Olivos and quail hill Shopping centers, and beautiful Laguna Beach. Love where you Live!

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NX7LnQJNuLP&brand=0
Video: https://youtu.be/-Woe6CXcH6I

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Domani have any available units?
57 Domani has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Domani have?
Some of 57 Domani's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Domani currently offering any rent specials?
57 Domani isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Domani pet-friendly?
No, 57 Domani is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 57 Domani offer parking?
Yes, 57 Domani does offer parking.
Does 57 Domani have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Domani does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Domani have a pool?
Yes, 57 Domani has a pool.
Does 57 Domani have accessible units?
No, 57 Domani does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Domani have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Domani has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Domani have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Domani does not have units with air conditioning.
