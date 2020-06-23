All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
56 Sparrowhawk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

56 Sparrowhawk

56 Sparrowhawk · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

56 Sparrowhawk, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom townhome in much-desired Woodbridge Community. Travertine flooring downstairs and new upgraded carpet upstairs. Large living room flows into the separate dining area and the newly upgraded kitchen. New cabinets with self-closing cabinets and drawers topped by new quartz counter tops. Just off the kitchen there is a separate laundry room with shelving to provide ample pantry space. The slider off the kitchen/dining area opens to your private patio area and individual locked storage space. So much room to entertain or just relax and kick back. Admiring the new upgraded carpet as you go upstairs, you find lots of storage cabinets at the top of the staircase. Lots of natural light throughout this unit - up and down. Three large bedrooms greet you upstairs which will accommodate all your furnishing. One bedroom has mirrored closet doors which open to show off the cedar wood inside. The hall bathroom is upgraded and has new cabinet with self-closing doors and quartz counter tops. New mirrors in all bathrooms. Window coverings. This home includes 1 carport space that is yours alone. Enjoy the Association pool and spa if you choose not to use the tennis courts which are also available. You will love living in this "like new" home. Close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Sparrowhawk have any available units?
56 Sparrowhawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Sparrowhawk have?
Some of 56 Sparrowhawk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Sparrowhawk currently offering any rent specials?
56 Sparrowhawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Sparrowhawk pet-friendly?
No, 56 Sparrowhawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Sparrowhawk offer parking?
Yes, 56 Sparrowhawk offers parking.
Does 56 Sparrowhawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Sparrowhawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Sparrowhawk have a pool?
Yes, 56 Sparrowhawk has a pool.
Does 56 Sparrowhawk have accessible units?
No, 56 Sparrowhawk does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Sparrowhawk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Sparrowhawk has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Sparrowhawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Sparrowhawk does not have units with air conditioning.
