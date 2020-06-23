56 Sparrowhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom townhome in much-desired Woodbridge Community. Travertine flooring downstairs and new upgraded carpet upstairs. Large living room flows into the separate dining area and the newly upgraded kitchen. New cabinets with self-closing cabinets and drawers topped by new quartz counter tops. Just off the kitchen there is a separate laundry room with shelving to provide ample pantry space. The slider off the kitchen/dining area opens to your private patio area and individual locked storage space. So much room to entertain or just relax and kick back. Admiring the new upgraded carpet as you go upstairs, you find lots of storage cabinets at the top of the staircase. Lots of natural light throughout this unit - up and down. Three large bedrooms greet you upstairs which will accommodate all your furnishing. One bedroom has mirrored closet doors which open to show off the cedar wood inside. The hall bathroom is upgraded and has new cabinet with self-closing doors and quartz counter tops. New mirrors in all bathrooms. Window coverings. This home includes 1 carport space that is yours alone. Enjoy the Association pool and spa if you choose not to use the tennis courts which are also available. You will love living in this "like new" home. Close to everything.