55 Streamwood

REMODELED - Stunning, significantly upgraded 1st floor condo at The Lakes in Northwood! Finest upgrades, designer touches, customized curtains, bright and open throughout!. Highly upgraded with wide-plank laminate flooring, brand NEW appliances, new cabinets, new tub in shower, new toilet, new windows and sliding door, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom, new landscaped backyard, perfect for a small patio table and chairs and BBQ..... the list goes on! Desirable open floor plan and corner end location. Centrally located in the Heart of Irvine, with amazing curb appeal as you walk through the streams that lead to the foot door. Walking distance to Zion Market and shopping plaza for all your shopping needs. This property will not last long, send your tenants today!