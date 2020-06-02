All apartments in Irvine
55 Streamwood

55 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

55 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
REMODELED - Stunning, significantly upgraded 1st floor condo at The Lakes in Northwood! Finest upgrades, designer touches, customized curtains, bright and open throughout!. Highly upgraded with wide-plank laminate flooring, brand NEW appliances, new cabinets, new tub in shower, new toilet, new windows and sliding door, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom, new landscaped backyard, perfect for a small patio table and chairs and BBQ..... the list goes on! Desirable open floor plan and corner end location. Centrally located in the Heart of Irvine, with amazing curb appeal as you walk through the streams that lead to the foot door. Walking distance to Zion Market and shopping plaza for all your shopping needs. This property will not last long, send your tenants today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Streamwood have any available units?
55 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 55 Streamwood have?
Some of 55 Streamwood's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
55 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Streamwood pet-friendly?
No, 55 Streamwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Streamwood offer parking?
No, 55 Streamwood does not offer parking.
Does 55 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Streamwood have a pool?
No, 55 Streamwood does not have a pool.
Does 55 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 55 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Streamwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.
