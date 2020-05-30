All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 55 Pacific Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
55 Pacific Crest
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

55 Pacific Crest

55 Pacific Crest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

55 Pacific Crest, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
BEAUTIFUL IRVINE SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Irvine's desirable Northpark Square Bel Aire community offers parks and tree lined side walks designed for family living. this home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. The entry opens to a formal living room. Next you will find a charming family room with fireplace adjacent to the gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, full splash, center island, walk-in pantry and dining area. One the second level you will find an elegant en suite master bathroom with separate tub and shower, powder room and large walk-in closet. All upstairs bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry room with basin and storage cabinets. Square homeowners' association provides residents with a Junior Olympic size swimming pool, spa, basketball court, outdoor amphitheater, picnic areas, barbecue area and parks.

(RLNE5400809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Pacific Crest have any available units?
55 Pacific Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 55 Pacific Crest have?
Some of 55 Pacific Crest's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Pacific Crest currently offering any rent specials?
55 Pacific Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Pacific Crest pet-friendly?
No, 55 Pacific Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Pacific Crest offer parking?
No, 55 Pacific Crest does not offer parking.
Does 55 Pacific Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Pacific Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Pacific Crest have a pool?
Yes, 55 Pacific Crest has a pool.
Does 55 Pacific Crest have accessible units?
No, 55 Pacific Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Pacific Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Pacific Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Pacific Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Pacific Crest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology