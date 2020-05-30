55 Pacific Crest

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL IRVINE SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Irvine's desirable Northpark Square Bel Aire community offers parks and tree lined side walks designed for family living. this home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. The entry opens to a formal living room. Next you will find a charming family room with fireplace adjacent to the gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, full splash, center island, walk-in pantry and dining area. One the second level you will find an elegant en suite master bathroom with separate tub and shower, powder room and large walk-in closet. All upstairs bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry room with basin and storage cabinets. Square homeowners' association provides residents with a Junior Olympic size swimming pool, spa, basketball court, outdoor amphitheater, picnic areas, barbecue area and parks.



(RLNE5400809)