55 La Ronda

Beautiful detached former model home in upscale Westpark featuring three bedrooms (one currently configured as a loft), two and one-half baths, two-car attached garage and sparkling private pool! Fabulous floor plan features SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, popular great room, and cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features solid granite counters with sit-up bar, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and dry-foods pantry. Elegant upgrades include beautiful laminate floors, custom paint, mirrored closet doors and custom window coverings. Master suite features his and her closets as well as a master bath with dual vanities and soaking tub! Enjoy resort style amenities and award winning Irvine Schools!