Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:09 AM

55 La Ronda

55 La Ronda · No Longer Available
Location

55 La Ronda, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful detached former model home in upscale Westpark featuring three bedrooms (one currently configured as a loft), two and one-half baths, two-car attached garage and sparkling private pool! Fabulous floor plan features SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, popular great room, and cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features solid granite counters with sit-up bar, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and dry-foods pantry. Elegant upgrades include beautiful laminate floors, custom paint, mirrored closet doors and custom window coverings. Master suite features his and her closets as well as a master bath with dual vanities and soaking tub! Enjoy resort style amenities and award winning Irvine Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 La Ronda have any available units?
55 La Ronda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 55 La Ronda have?
Some of 55 La Ronda's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 La Ronda currently offering any rent specials?
55 La Ronda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 La Ronda pet-friendly?
No, 55 La Ronda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 La Ronda offer parking?
Yes, 55 La Ronda offers parking.
Does 55 La Ronda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 La Ronda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 La Ronda have a pool?
Yes, 55 La Ronda has a pool.
Does 55 La Ronda have accessible units?
No, 55 La Ronda does not have accessible units.
Does 55 La Ronda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 La Ronda has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 La Ronda have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 La Ronda does not have units with air conditioning.
