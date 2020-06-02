55 Hallmark

Amenities
This lovely detached home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is located in the wonderful neighborhood of Woodbury Community. There is One bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. A gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances and recess lights. Step down form the French door by the dinning room is a cozy private side yard. Newly installed laminated wood flooring and fresh new paint throughout the house. Resort style community amenities include eight neighborhood parks, feature swimming pools, tot-lots, and basketball courts, tennis courts, open trail for biking and hiking. Walking distance to Woodbury Town Center, and Woodbury Elementary school.