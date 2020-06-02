All apartments in Irvine
55 Hallmark

55 Hallmark · No Longer Available
Location

55 Hallmark, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
This lovely detached home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is located in the wonderful neighborhood of Woodbury Community. There is One bedroom and one bathroom downstairs. A gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances and recess lights. Step down form the French door by the dinning room is a cozy private side yard. Newly installed laminated wood flooring and fresh new paint throughout the house. Resort style community amenities include eight neighborhood parks, feature swimming pools, tot-lots, and basketball courts, tennis courts, open trail for biking and hiking. Walking distance to Woodbury Town Center, and Woodbury Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Hallmark have any available units?
55 Hallmark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 55 Hallmark have?
Some of 55 Hallmark's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Hallmark currently offering any rent specials?
55 Hallmark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Hallmark pet-friendly?
No, 55 Hallmark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Hallmark offer parking?
No, 55 Hallmark does not offer parking.
Does 55 Hallmark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Hallmark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Hallmark have a pool?
Yes, 55 Hallmark has a pool.
Does 55 Hallmark have accessible units?
No, 55 Hallmark does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Hallmark have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Hallmark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Hallmark have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Hallmark does not have units with air conditioning.
