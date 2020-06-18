All apartments in Irvine
55 Boulder View

55 Boulder View · (949) 326-3392
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

55 Boulder View, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 7200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
This custom Shady Canyon estate blends the inviting warmth of a Tuscan farmhouse with every modern amenity. The home, known as Fattoria de Emo, encompasses approximately 7,200 square feet with 5 bedrooms, and 5-and-2-half baths. Enjoy large-scale rooms that flow seamlessly into one another and into the scenic grounds, like the expansive family room with its wall of disappearing doors that open to a covered loggia with fireplace. The rear yard showcases one of Shady Canyon's largest deep water pools with huge Baja swim deck. The private main level master suite offers private spa, outdoor fireplace, and wraparound covered loggia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Boulder View have any available units?
55 Boulder View has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Boulder View have?
Some of 55 Boulder View's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Boulder View currently offering any rent specials?
55 Boulder View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Boulder View pet-friendly?
No, 55 Boulder View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Boulder View offer parking?
Yes, 55 Boulder View does offer parking.
Does 55 Boulder View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Boulder View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Boulder View have a pool?
Yes, 55 Boulder View has a pool.
Does 55 Boulder View have accessible units?
No, 55 Boulder View does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Boulder View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Boulder View has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Boulder View have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Boulder View does not have units with air conditioning.
