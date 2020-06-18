55 Boulder View

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

This custom Shady Canyon estate blends the inviting warmth of a Tuscan farmhouse with every modern amenity. The home, known as Fattoria de Emo, encompasses approximately 7,200 square feet with 5 bedrooms, and 5-and-2-half baths. Enjoy large-scale rooms that flow seamlessly into one another and into the scenic grounds, like the expansive family room with its wall of disappearing doors that open to a covered loggia with fireplace. The rear yard showcases one of Shady Canyon's largest deep water pools with huge Baja swim deck. The private main level master suite offers private spa, outdoor fireplace, and wraparound covered loggia.