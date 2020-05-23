54 Santa Catalina Aisle

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool extra storage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Single-family Westpark residence in a great cul-de-sac location! This upgraded home features 3 bedrooms plus huge loft/optional 4th bedroom with a half bath on the first level. The convenient 2-car attached garage has extra storage & full sized driveway. Enjoy sparkling association amenities including pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and greenbelts. Close to superb Irvine schools including Plaza Vista Elementary and UCI. You are minutes away from fine shopping, dining, entertainment & so much more!