All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 54 Pathstone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
54 Pathstone
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

54 Pathstone

54 Pathstone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

54 Pathstone, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Resort style livine with flexible lease terms. Owner will consider as little as a 6 month lease or 12 months or longer. Fabulous gated Turtle Ridge home with special location, quiet, large patio yard with lots of natural sunlight. Newer carpet and paint and ready for a new tenant. This home is the largest model in this development with a main floor bedroom and bath allowing it to be 4 bedrooms. Newer appliances, custom wood shutters throughout. home backs to open space, walking path for the community that is rarely used so it is quiet and peaceful. Community association features a large swimming pool, cabanas, BBQ, Spa and childs wadding pool, clubhouse, and much more. Award winning year round school K-8 is within walking distance which then feeds to University High School considered the highest rated school in Orange County. Short distance to University of California, Irvine, Fashion Island, the beach and Pelican Hill Resort. Pets considered with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Pathstone have any available units?
54 Pathstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Pathstone have?
Some of 54 Pathstone's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Pathstone currently offering any rent specials?
54 Pathstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Pathstone pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Pathstone is pet friendly.
Does 54 Pathstone offer parking?
No, 54 Pathstone does not offer parking.
Does 54 Pathstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Pathstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Pathstone have a pool?
Yes, 54 Pathstone has a pool.
Does 54 Pathstone have accessible units?
No, 54 Pathstone does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Pathstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Pathstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Pathstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Pathstone does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology