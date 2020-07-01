54 Pathstone

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Resort style livine with flexible lease terms. Owner will consider as little as a 6 month lease or 12 months or longer. Fabulous gated Turtle Ridge home with special location, quiet, large patio yard with lots of natural sunlight. Newer carpet and paint and ready for a new tenant. This home is the largest model in this development with a main floor bedroom and bath allowing it to be 4 bedrooms. Newer appliances, custom wood shutters throughout. home backs to open space, walking path for the community that is rarely used so it is quiet and peaceful. Community association features a large swimming pool, cabanas, BBQ, Spa and childs wadding pool, clubhouse, and much more. Award winning year round school K-8 is within walking distance which then feeds to University High School considered the highest rated school in Orange County. Short distance to University of California, Irvine, Fashion Island, the beach and Pelican Hill Resort. Pets considered with pet deposit.