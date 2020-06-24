All apartments in Irvine
54 Fabriano

54 Fabriano · No Longer Available
Location

54 Fabriano, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a lovely 3-bedroom home in Vista Filare, a beautiful neighborhood of Irvine's desiralbe Northwood area. Roomy 1,645 sq.ft. of living space on a spacious 3,164 sq ft. lot, with a 2-car attached garage, gas fireplace, and more. The spacious Master Bedroom suite has lots of closet space, and features a Master Bathroom with dual sinks. Enjoy outdoor living with plenty of patio space and a pergola overhead. The home is move-in ready, so you can be settled and ready to enjoy living in this lovely neighborhood and lovely home at your earliest convenience. Pets may be considered, please submit details. Call Land's End Properties at (310) 833-RENT for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Fabriano have any available units?
54 Fabriano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Fabriano have?
Some of 54 Fabriano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Fabriano currently offering any rent specials?
54 Fabriano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Fabriano pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Fabriano is pet friendly.
Does 54 Fabriano offer parking?
Yes, 54 Fabriano offers parking.
Does 54 Fabriano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Fabriano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Fabriano have a pool?
No, 54 Fabriano does not have a pool.
Does 54 Fabriano have accessible units?
No, 54 Fabriano does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Fabriano have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Fabriano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Fabriano have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Fabriano has units with air conditioning.
