54 Fabriano

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a lovely 3-bedroom home in Vista Filare, a beautiful neighborhood of Irvine's desiralbe Northwood area. Roomy 1,645 sq.ft. of living space on a spacious 3,164 sq ft. lot, with a 2-car attached garage, gas fireplace, and more. The spacious Master Bedroom suite has lots of closet space, and features a Master Bathroom with dual sinks. Enjoy outdoor living with plenty of patio space and a pergola overhead. The home is move-in ready, so you can be settled and ready to enjoy living in this lovely neighborhood and lovely home at your earliest convenience. Pets may be considered, please submit details. Call Land's End Properties at (310) 833-RENT for your private showing today!