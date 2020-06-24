All apartments in Irvine
Location

54 Calavera, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Signal Family House in West Park. Extremely light and bright 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Vaulted ceiling and large windows in the formal living room. Center tiled island, breakfast nook, wood cabinet, tile backsplash and ceramic tile flooring. Upgraded plantation shutters in the formal dining room. Cozy fireplace, ceramic tile flooring, and stereo speakers in the family room. Laundry room with extra storage. 10 foot ceiling, extra large walk-in closet with double hanging racks in master bedroom. Spacious backyard with lush landscaping. Long driveway access to 2 car garage with finished floors and custom built-in storage. Walking distance to association pool, Elementary School and close to all schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Calavera have any available units?
54 Calavera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Calavera have?
Some of 54 Calavera's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Calavera currently offering any rent specials?
54 Calavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Calavera pet-friendly?
No, 54 Calavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Calavera offer parking?
Yes, 54 Calavera offers parking.
Does 54 Calavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Calavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Calavera have a pool?
Yes, 54 Calavera has a pool.
Does 54 Calavera have accessible units?
No, 54 Calavera does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Calavera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Calavera has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Calavera have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Calavera does not have units with air conditioning.

