54 Calavera

Beautiful Signal Family House in West Park. Extremely light and bright 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Vaulted ceiling and large windows in the formal living room. Center tiled island, breakfast nook, wood cabinet, tile backsplash and ceramic tile flooring. Upgraded plantation shutters in the formal dining room. Cozy fireplace, ceramic tile flooring, and stereo speakers in the family room. Laundry room with extra storage. 10 foot ceiling, extra large walk-in closet with double hanging racks in master bedroom. Spacious backyard with lush landscaping. Long driveway access to 2 car garage with finished floors and custom built-in storage. Walking distance to association pool, Elementary School and close to all schools.