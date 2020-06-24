All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:38 AM

54 Berkshire Wood

54 Berkshire Wood · No Longer Available
Location

54 Berkshire Wood, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished, bright and light Mulberry Plan 3 Home in Cypress Village. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and an open loft/den on the 2nd floor, plus a separate private guest room/office with its own AC on the backyard. 1 bedroom/1bath on the main floor, and 3 suites upstairs. High ceiling throughout the house. Large windows and french doors, allowing natural light in the house. The gourmet kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, over-sized walk-in pantry with built-in shelves, granite island. The kitchen opens to the dining room, and living room, desirable open concept. Upstairs master suite features a lare sized ensuite bathroom with a good sized soaktub, and separate shower room. The open loft/den on the 2nd level also provides a separate family room. Laundry room with builtin sink and cabinets for storage on the 2nd floor for convenience. House comes with a fully equipped kitchen, refrigerator, all appliances, sofa, TV, dining sets, washer/dryer, beds in 4 bedrooms, etc. Move in ready! Steps to the resort style community Olympic sized pool, jacuzzi, BBQ grills, wadding pool, playgrounds, etc. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary and Jeffryson Trail Middle School. Just bring your luaages and move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Berkshire Wood have any available units?
54 Berkshire Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Berkshire Wood have?
Some of 54 Berkshire Wood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Berkshire Wood currently offering any rent specials?
54 Berkshire Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Berkshire Wood pet-friendly?
No, 54 Berkshire Wood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Berkshire Wood offer parking?
Yes, 54 Berkshire Wood offers parking.
Does 54 Berkshire Wood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Berkshire Wood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Berkshire Wood have a pool?
Yes, 54 Berkshire Wood has a pool.
Does 54 Berkshire Wood have accessible units?
No, 54 Berkshire Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Berkshire Wood have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Berkshire Wood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Berkshire Wood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Berkshire Wood has units with air conditioning.
