54 Berkshire Wood

Furnished, bright and light Mulberry Plan 3 Home in Cypress Village. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and an open loft/den on the 2nd floor, plus a separate private guest room/office with its own AC on the backyard. 1 bedroom/1bath on the main floor, and 3 suites upstairs. High ceiling throughout the house. Large windows and french doors, allowing natural light in the house. The gourmet kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, over-sized walk-in pantry with built-in shelves, granite island. The kitchen opens to the dining room, and living room, desirable open concept. Upstairs master suite features a lare sized ensuite bathroom with a good sized soaktub, and separate shower room. The open loft/den on the 2nd level also provides a separate family room. Laundry room with builtin sink and cabinets for storage on the 2nd floor for convenience. House comes with a fully equipped kitchen, refrigerator, all appliances, sofa, TV, dining sets, washer/dryer, beds in 4 bedrooms, etc. Move in ready! Steps to the resort style community Olympic sized pool, jacuzzi, BBQ grills, wadding pool, playgrounds, etc. Walking distance to Cypress Village Elementary and Jeffryson Trail Middle School. Just bring your luaages and move in!