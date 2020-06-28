All apartments in Irvine
53 Swan
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

53 Swan

53 Swan · No Longer Available
Location

53 Swan, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
VIEW, VIEW, VIEW, one of the largest lots with stunning view in the prestigious guard gated community of Altair Irvine. No One behind you, which is truly rare to find. This Brand New luxurious home comes with 5 suites (1b1b downstairs), a versatile first-floor office with French glass door, a bright and quiet conservatory connected to the beautiful open kitchen, a desirable central bonus/media room on the 2nd floor, 4 car garage and an additional enclosed kitchen. The property is equipped with solar power system, future tenants can expect low electricity expense. Its exquisite covered entry and two-story foyer highlights an enchanting curved dual staircase, beautifully framing the great room, dining room and generous luxury outdoor living space beyond. The fully equipped and spacious kitchen features a large center island with wraparound breakfast bar. The palatial master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, peaceful retreat room, and spa-like master bath with dual-sink vanity and large soaking tub. Each of the secondary bedrooms has a large closet and a private full bathroom. Luxury outdoor living spaces for integrated luxurious indoor/outdoor living spaces, perfect for enjoying the Southern California weather. Convenient Shopping, Dining, School and Freeway access. Front yard and back yard are all completed. Two Refrigerators are included and have already been installed. Neutral color roller blinds were installed throughout the house. MOVE IN READY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Swan have any available units?
53 Swan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 Swan have?
Some of 53 Swan's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Swan currently offering any rent specials?
53 Swan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Swan pet-friendly?
No, 53 Swan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Swan offer parking?
Yes, 53 Swan offers parking.
Does 53 Swan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Swan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Swan have a pool?
No, 53 Swan does not have a pool.
Does 53 Swan have accessible units?
No, 53 Swan does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Swan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Swan has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Swan have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Swan does not have units with air conditioning.
