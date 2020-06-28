Amenities

VIEW, VIEW, VIEW, one of the largest lots with stunning view in the prestigious guard gated community of Altair Irvine. No One behind you, which is truly rare to find. This Brand New luxurious home comes with 5 suites (1b1b downstairs), a versatile first-floor office with French glass door, a bright and quiet conservatory connected to the beautiful open kitchen, a desirable central bonus/media room on the 2nd floor, 4 car garage and an additional enclosed kitchen. The property is equipped with solar power system, future tenants can expect low electricity expense. Its exquisite covered entry and two-story foyer highlights an enchanting curved dual staircase, beautifully framing the great room, dining room and generous luxury outdoor living space beyond. The fully equipped and spacious kitchen features a large center island with wraparound breakfast bar. The palatial master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, peaceful retreat room, and spa-like master bath with dual-sink vanity and large soaking tub. Each of the secondary bedrooms has a large closet and a private full bathroom. Luxury outdoor living spaces for integrated luxurious indoor/outdoor living spaces, perfect for enjoying the Southern California weather. Convenient Shopping, Dining, School and Freeway access. Front yard and back yard are all completed. Two Refrigerators are included and have already been installed. Neutral color roller blinds were installed throughout the house. MOVE IN READY!!!