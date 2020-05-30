All apartments in Irvine
53 Summerstone

53 Summerstone · No Longer Available
Location

53 Summerstone, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to a delightfully updated Woodbridge single level home. The kitchen has new dishwasher, stove and newer refrigerator and designer tile. The wall to the dining room has been removed creating a peninsula and open concept. The spacious living room has a fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Sunlight is softly filtered by the new blinds. The bathrooms have new vanities and quartz counter tops. The master bathroom features marble tile shower surround in contemporary style. Both of the bedroom closets are customized for organization. Designer flooring in a combination of tile and LVT give a very high end feel that will be a compliment to your furniture. The 2 car garage has storage cabinets and shelving. The back patio is in process of being landscaped and is fully fenced for privacy. This home is attached on only 1 side. The Parkview community has recently been painted and is well maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Summerstone have any available units?
53 Summerstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 Summerstone have?
Some of 53 Summerstone's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Summerstone currently offering any rent specials?
53 Summerstone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Summerstone pet-friendly?
No, 53 Summerstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Summerstone offer parking?
Yes, 53 Summerstone does offer parking.
Does 53 Summerstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Summerstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Summerstone have a pool?
No, 53 Summerstone does not have a pool.
Does 53 Summerstone have accessible units?
No, 53 Summerstone does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Summerstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Summerstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Summerstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Summerstone does not have units with air conditioning.
