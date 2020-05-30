53 Summerstone

Amenities

Welcome to a delightfully updated Woodbridge single level home. The kitchen has new dishwasher, stove and newer refrigerator and designer tile. The wall to the dining room has been removed creating a peninsula and open concept. The spacious living room has a fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Sunlight is softly filtered by the new blinds. The bathrooms have new vanities and quartz counter tops. The master bathroom features marble tile shower surround in contemporary style. Both of the bedroom closets are customized for organization. Designer flooring in a combination of tile and LVT give a very high end feel that will be a compliment to your furniture. The 2 car garage has storage cabinets and shelving. The back patio is in process of being landscaped and is fully fenced for privacy. This home is attached on only 1 side. The Parkview community has recently been painted and is well maintained.