5286 Plum Tree

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Total brand new upgraded University Park single level house is waiting for you to lease. This 3 bedrooms house is one of the most desirable floor plans in the University Park community. The whole house was just renovated, and brand new refrigerator and dishwasher are included in the lease. Close to Irvine Spectrum, Hoag and Kaiser Hospitals, Strawberry Farms and golf course. The Parkview Shopping Center is just across the street. Best schooling in Irvine. Kids go to the famous University High and the Rancho San Joaquin Middle High. This house is the one that you can enjoy the convenience of living and the best education at the same time.