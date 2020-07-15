All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

5286 Plum Tree

5286 Plum Tree · No Longer Available
Location

5286 Plum Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Total brand new upgraded University Park single level house is waiting for you to lease. This 3 bedrooms house is one of the most desirable floor plans in the University Park community. The whole house was just renovated, and brand new refrigerator and dishwasher are included in the lease. Close to Irvine Spectrum, Hoag and Kaiser Hospitals, Strawberry Farms and golf course. The Parkview Shopping Center is just across the street. Best schooling in Irvine. Kids go to the famous University High and the Rancho San Joaquin Middle High. This house is the one that you can enjoy the convenience of living and the best education at the same time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5286 Plum Tree have any available units?
5286 Plum Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5286 Plum Tree have?
Some of 5286 Plum Tree's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5286 Plum Tree currently offering any rent specials?
5286 Plum Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5286 Plum Tree pet-friendly?
No, 5286 Plum Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5286 Plum Tree offer parking?
Yes, 5286 Plum Tree offers parking.
Does 5286 Plum Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5286 Plum Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5286 Plum Tree have a pool?
No, 5286 Plum Tree does not have a pool.
Does 5286 Plum Tree have accessible units?
No, 5286 Plum Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 5286 Plum Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5286 Plum Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 5286 Plum Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 5286 Plum Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
