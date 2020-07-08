All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

5271 Bordeaux Avenue

5271 Bordeaux Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5271 Bordeaux Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled and updated lease opportunity in Irvine "Ranch". Single story with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, this home is gorgeous. New windows, all new interior doors, new tile flooring, new carpet, scraped ceilings, new paint. Glass closet doors in the bedrooms. The kitchen is spacious and open to the family room/ dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops and newer cabinets. The large formal living room, complete with granite faced fireplace and window bench, has wood beam cathedral ceilings. Both baths have new vanities/ showers/ tile. Freshly painted and new carpet. Sliding glass door to the concrete patio, plus grass area including fruit trees. The finished garage has attic storage with a pull down ladder. Irvine schools. This home is close to shopping and fwy access. Call to make an appointment to see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5271 Bordeaux Avenue have any available units?
5271 Bordeaux Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5271 Bordeaux Avenue have?
Some of 5271 Bordeaux Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5271 Bordeaux Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5271 Bordeaux Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5271 Bordeaux Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5271 Bordeaux Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5271 Bordeaux Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5271 Bordeaux Avenue offers parking.
Does 5271 Bordeaux Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5271 Bordeaux Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5271 Bordeaux Avenue have a pool?
No, 5271 Bordeaux Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5271 Bordeaux Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5271 Bordeaux Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5271 Bordeaux Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5271 Bordeaux Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5271 Bordeaux Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5271 Bordeaux Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

