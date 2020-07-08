5271 Bordeaux Avenue

Amenities

Completely remodeled and updated lease opportunity in Irvine "Ranch". Single story with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, this home is gorgeous. New windows, all new interior doors, new tile flooring, new carpet, scraped ceilings, new paint. Glass closet doors in the bedrooms. The kitchen is spacious and open to the family room/ dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops and newer cabinets. The large formal living room, complete with granite faced fireplace and window bench, has wood beam cathedral ceilings. Both baths have new vanities/ showers/ tile. Freshly painted and new carpet. Sliding glass door to the concrete patio, plus grass area including fruit trees. The finished garage has attic storage with a pull down ladder. Irvine schools. This home is close to shopping and fwy access. Call to make an appointment to see today!