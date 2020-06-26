5241 Hiram Lane

Amenities

Contact CDiProfio@aol.com for more details. Located on a quiet hilltop in prestigious Turtle Rock. Detached, single level 3 Bedroom w/oversized lot overlooking trees & park below. Upgraded w/mostly laminate floors throughout. Enter to Formal Living & Dining Rooms w/fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Remodeled Kitchen & Breakfast Nook incl new cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Now opens to adjoining family room. Spacious Family Room w/cathedral ceilings has sliders to spacious rear yard. Sunny Master Suite overlooks enclosed Atrium. Upgraded baths w/granite counters & updated fixtures. Big patio off kitchen w/expansive lawn on side yard. Walk to award winning Turtle Rock Elementary & University High Schools. Fantastic community amenities incl park, pool & tennis courts. Ready to move in.