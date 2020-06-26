All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

5241 Hiram Lane

5241 Hiram Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5241 Hiram Lane, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Contact CDiProfio@aol.com for more details. Located on a quiet hilltop in prestigious Turtle Rock. Detached, single level 3 Bedroom w/oversized lot overlooking trees & park below. Upgraded w/mostly laminate floors throughout. Enter to Formal Living & Dining Rooms w/fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Remodeled Kitchen & Breakfast Nook incl new cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Now opens to adjoining family room. Spacious Family Room w/cathedral ceilings has sliders to spacious rear yard. Sunny Master Suite overlooks enclosed Atrium. Upgraded baths w/granite counters & updated fixtures. Big patio off kitchen w/expansive lawn on side yard. Walk to award winning Turtle Rock Elementary & University High Schools. Fantastic community amenities incl park, pool & tennis courts. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Hiram Lane have any available units?
5241 Hiram Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5241 Hiram Lane have?
Some of 5241 Hiram Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Hiram Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Hiram Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Hiram Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5241 Hiram Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5241 Hiram Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5241 Hiram Lane offers parking.
Does 5241 Hiram Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 Hiram Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Hiram Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5241 Hiram Lane has a pool.
Does 5241 Hiram Lane have accessible units?
No, 5241 Hiram Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Hiram Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Hiram Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5241 Hiram Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5241 Hiram Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
