Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM

52 Willowhurst

52 Willowhurst · No Longer Available
Location

52 Willowhurst, Irvine, CA 92602

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Single Family Home is in Cal De suck in the West Irvine Community. All rooms have large double pane windows and bright all day with natural sunlight. The welcoming Living room is installed hardwood floor to the dining area. The kitchen has a granite countertop with plenty of storage with Cabinets and Pantry. Nice to have a gas cooktop with range. Easily fits a large dining table in the dining area. The kitchen is open to the family room. And the family room has a fireplace. All bedrooms and Landry room are up. Master bath has a double sink and soaking tub with separate shower. And nice to have the walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom also large size room as Master with a nice size closet. 2nd Bathroom also has a shower with a tab. Amazing large lot back yard with trees with privacy. HOA provided Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, and Kids Park. House is also close to Golf Course, Bike Trails, Shopping area. Convenient to have the easy access Freeways. And 20 minutes’ drive to the coast, Disneyland, Angel Stadium and etc.. This is a wonderful OC life! Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Willowhurst have any available units?
52 Willowhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Willowhurst have?
Some of 52 Willowhurst's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Willowhurst currently offering any rent specials?
52 Willowhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Willowhurst pet-friendly?
No, 52 Willowhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Willowhurst offer parking?
Yes, 52 Willowhurst offers parking.
Does 52 Willowhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Willowhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Willowhurst have a pool?
Yes, 52 Willowhurst has a pool.
Does 52 Willowhurst have accessible units?
No, 52 Willowhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Willowhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Willowhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Willowhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Willowhurst does not have units with air conditioning.

