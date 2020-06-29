52 Willowhurst

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

This spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Single Family Home is in Cal De suck in the West Irvine Community. All rooms have large double pane windows and bright all day with natural sunlight. The welcoming Living room is installed hardwood floor to the dining area. The kitchen has a granite countertop with plenty of storage with Cabinets and Pantry. Nice to have a gas cooktop with range. Easily fits a large dining table in the dining area. The kitchen is open to the family room. And the family room has a fireplace. All bedrooms and Landry room are up. Master bath has a double sink and soaking tub with separate shower. And nice to have the walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom also large size room as Master with a nice size closet. 2nd Bathroom also has a shower with a tab. Amazing large lot back yard with trees with privacy. HOA provided Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, and Kids Park. House is also close to Golf Course, Bike Trails, Shopping area. Convenient to have the easy access Freeways. And 20 minutes’ drive to the coast, Disneyland, Angel Stadium and etc.. This is a wonderful OC life! Enjoy!