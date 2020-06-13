52 Shadowplay

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 08/07/19 One level condo in a desirable community of Irvine. Gated community for higher security, cozy residential living for comfortable atmosphere, and Northwood HS boundary for quality education. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and hallway. This bright 3 BR & 3.5 Bath condo has shutters and custom drapes in living room and bedrooms. Each bedroom with its own private bathroom. A separate on-the-lot casita, with its own bath and air conditioning unit, can be used as bedroom, office or playroom. Granite counter, tile floor and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This upgraded condo has spacious open floor plan with 9 ft ceiling and an efficient laundry room with w/d hookups. A private courtyard for quiet enjoyment and relaxation. Close to freeways, shopping centers and natural reserves/hiking trails.



Please respond if you are interested in viewing or offering on the property, and please allow at least 48 hr turn around time. Do not disturb the tenants!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4985254)