Irvine, CA
52 Shadowplay
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

52 Shadowplay

52 Shadowplay · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

52 Shadowplay, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/07/19 One level condo in a desirable community of Irvine. Gated community for higher security, cozy residential living for comfortable atmosphere, and Northwood HS boundary for quality education. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and hallway. This bright 3 BR & 3.5 Bath condo has shutters and custom drapes in living room and bedrooms. Each bedroom with its own private bathroom. A separate on-the-lot casita, with its own bath and air conditioning unit, can be used as bedroom, office or playroom. Granite counter, tile floor and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This upgraded condo has spacious open floor plan with 9 ft ceiling and an efficient laundry room with w/d hookups. A private courtyard for quiet enjoyment and relaxation. Close to freeways, shopping centers and natural reserves/hiking trails.

Please respond if you are interested in viewing or offering on the property, and please allow at least 48 hr turn around time. Do not disturb the tenants!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4985254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Shadowplay have any available units?
52 Shadowplay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Shadowplay have?
Some of 52 Shadowplay's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Shadowplay currently offering any rent specials?
52 Shadowplay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Shadowplay pet-friendly?
No, 52 Shadowplay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Shadowplay offer parking?
Yes, 52 Shadowplay offers parking.
Does 52 Shadowplay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Shadowplay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Shadowplay have a pool?
Yes, 52 Shadowplay has a pool.
Does 52 Shadowplay have accessible units?
No, 52 Shadowplay does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Shadowplay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Shadowplay has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Shadowplay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 52 Shadowplay has units with air conditioning.
