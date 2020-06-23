52 New Season

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

NORTHWOOD TOWNHOME - READY FOR MOVE IN - Located in the highly desirable Tamarisk community of Northwood in Irvine, this highly desirable and rare townhome is turn key ready! This end-unit is located on a private cul-de-sac and only about 150 steps away from the pool and other resort like amenities. Centrally located and close to the 5 and the 261 freeways, you are minutes away from Tustin Market Place and The District with their many shops, restaurants, entertainment and award-winning schools (Hicks Canyon Elementary, Orchard Hills Middle School, and Beckman High School boasting some of the highest API scores in the country.) The model perfect townhome itself boasts high-end finishes such as hardwood floors downstairs, full carpeting upstairs, crown moldings, custom baseboards throughout and plantation shutters. Cahe well-lit kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven/range and microwave, granite counter tops, and is open to the living area with its gas fireplace. There is a guest half bath downstairs along with a convenient indoor washer/dryer which is included with the rental. Huge master with a walk-in closet and two other bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs along with well-lit space between bedrooms ideal for an office or play area. There is an attached side-by-side two car garage and an enclosed, sizable front patio which sits next to the greenbelt. This unit will not last!!



Call Ali Govahi at: (714) 264-4151 for showing appointment



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4604974)