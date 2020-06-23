All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

52 New Season

52 New Season · No Longer Available
Location

52 New Season, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
NORTHWOOD TOWNHOME - READY FOR MOVE IN - Located in the highly desirable Tamarisk community of Northwood in Irvine, this highly desirable and rare townhome is turn key ready! This end-unit is located on a private cul-de-sac and only about 150 steps away from the pool and other resort like amenities. Centrally located and close to the 5 and the 261 freeways, you are minutes away from Tustin Market Place and The District with their many shops, restaurants, entertainment and award-winning schools (Hicks Canyon Elementary, Orchard Hills Middle School, and Beckman High School boasting some of the highest API scores in the country.) The model perfect townhome itself boasts high-end finishes such as hardwood floors downstairs, full carpeting upstairs, crown moldings, custom baseboards throughout and plantation shutters. Cahe well-lit kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven/range and microwave, granite counter tops, and is open to the living area with its gas fireplace. There is a guest half bath downstairs along with a convenient indoor washer/dryer which is included with the rental. Huge master with a walk-in closet and two other bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs along with well-lit space between bedrooms ideal for an office or play area. There is an attached side-by-side two car garage and an enclosed, sizable front patio which sits next to the greenbelt. This unit will not last!!

Call Ali Govahi at: (714) 264-4151 for showing appointment

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4604974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 New Season have any available units?
52 New Season doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 New Season have?
Some of 52 New Season's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 New Season currently offering any rent specials?
52 New Season isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 New Season pet-friendly?
No, 52 New Season is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 New Season offer parking?
Yes, 52 New Season does offer parking.
Does 52 New Season have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 New Season offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 New Season have a pool?
Yes, 52 New Season has a pool.
Does 52 New Season have accessible units?
No, 52 New Season does not have accessible units.
Does 52 New Season have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 New Season has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 New Season have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 New Season does not have units with air conditioning.
