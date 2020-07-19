All apartments in Irvine
52 Almador

52 Almador · No Longer Available
Location

52 Almador, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful residence in the village of Westpark. This desirable Las Palmas plan with 2 Master suites, open floor plan is a must see. Natural sun light, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Highly upgraded kitchen with brand newer fridge, granite counters, stainless steel sink. Beautiful fireplace in the living room, wood shutters throughout, laminate wood flooring throughout. Amazing french doors, frame less sliding glass shower doors. Nice backyard to enjoy and much much more. Newer washer and dryer included as well. Great Irvine Schools, association pools, spa, parks and basketball courts, tennis greenbelts and more. Minutes away from shopping as well as South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum and great dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Almador have any available units?
52 Almador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Almador have?
Some of 52 Almador's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Almador currently offering any rent specials?
52 Almador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Almador pet-friendly?
No, 52 Almador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Almador offer parking?
Yes, 52 Almador offers parking.
Does 52 Almador have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Almador offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Almador have a pool?
Yes, 52 Almador has a pool.
Does 52 Almador have accessible units?
No, 52 Almador does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Almador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Almador has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Almador have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Almador does not have units with air conditioning.
