52 Almador

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful residence in the village of Westpark. This desirable Las Palmas plan with 2 Master suites, open floor plan is a must see. Natural sun light, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Highly upgraded kitchen with brand newer fridge, granite counters, stainless steel sink. Beautiful fireplace in the living room, wood shutters throughout, laminate wood flooring throughout. Amazing french doors, frame less sliding glass shower doors. Nice backyard to enjoy and much much more. Newer washer and dryer included as well. Great Irvine Schools, association pools, spa, parks and basketball courts, tennis greenbelts and more. Minutes away from shopping as well as South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum and great dining.