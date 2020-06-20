All apartments in Irvine
5165 Thorn Tree Lane

Location

5165 Thorn Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Like leasing a park along with this home! Enjoy panoramic views of the greenbelt while sitting out on your back patio. This single level Windsor model in the University Park Terrace is situated on a cul-de-sac and is decorated in pleasingly neutral colors throughout. It has a bright and open floor plan featuring a large, sunny kitchen/family room combination with access to the patio. The living room, which looks out to your private gated front courtyard, has a fireplace and vaulted ceilings adding to the open feeling of spaciousness. Two very large bedrooms include a master suite and a second bedroom with an adjacent bathroom. This lovely home lives and feels like a much larger detached property. Exceptional association amenities include pools, spas, playgrounds, BBQ’s, and a clubhouse. Enjoy easy access to the 405 freeway, public transportation, and loads of shopping and restaurants nearby. Rancho San Joaquin Junior High School is adjacent to the tract and this home is within the University High School boundary. With the full driveways, private streets, mature trees, and abundant greenbelts there is no neighborhood like this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5165 Thorn Tree Lane have any available units?
5165 Thorn Tree Lane has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5165 Thorn Tree Lane have?
Some of 5165 Thorn Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5165 Thorn Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5165 Thorn Tree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 Thorn Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5165 Thorn Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5165 Thorn Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 5165 Thorn Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5165 Thorn Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5165 Thorn Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 Thorn Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5165 Thorn Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 5165 Thorn Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 5165 Thorn Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5165 Thorn Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5165 Thorn Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5165 Thorn Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5165 Thorn Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
