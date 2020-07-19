5131 Altoona Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Broadmoor detached home with 3 bedrooms and separate office located in the heart of Turtle Rock presented by Nestor and Michelle of REMAX Premier Realty. Light and airy, open floor plan with approximately 1605 square feet, high ceilings, lots of windows and all on one level. Neutral wood laminate floor throughout main living areas, white cabinetry accents and newly placed carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with ample cabinetry, island extended seating bar and is open to secondary living space. Views of the green belt and park from the front and from the kitchen you enjoy views of the private back yard with drought friendly synthetic grass, trees, newly replaced vinyl fencing and a charming rope swing hangs from one of the trees. Other features include updated plumbing, HVAC system, mirrored wardrobes in all bedrooms and a secondary interior atrium space which brings more light into the home. Short distance to Award Winning and CA distinguished Turtle Rock elementary and Turtle Rock High School. This home is waiting for you to make yours!