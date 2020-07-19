All apartments in Irvine
Location

5131 Altoona Lane, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Broadmoor detached home with 3 bedrooms and separate office located in the heart of Turtle Rock presented by Nestor and Michelle of REMAX Premier Realty. Light and airy, open floor plan with approximately 1605 square feet, high ceilings, lots of windows and all on one level. Neutral wood laminate floor throughout main living areas, white cabinetry accents and newly placed carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with ample cabinetry, island extended seating bar and is open to secondary living space. Views of the green belt and park from the front and from the kitchen you enjoy views of the private back yard with drought friendly synthetic grass, trees, newly replaced vinyl fencing and a charming rope swing hangs from one of the trees. Other features include updated plumbing, HVAC system, mirrored wardrobes in all bedrooms and a secondary interior atrium space which brings more light into the home. Short distance to Award Winning and CA distinguished Turtle Rock elementary and Turtle Rock High School. This home is waiting for you to make yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 Altoona Lane have any available units?
5131 Altoona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5131 Altoona Lane have?
Some of 5131 Altoona Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 Altoona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5131 Altoona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 Altoona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5131 Altoona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5131 Altoona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5131 Altoona Lane offers parking.
Does 5131 Altoona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 Altoona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 Altoona Lane have a pool?
No, 5131 Altoona Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5131 Altoona Lane have accessible units?
No, 5131 Altoona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 Altoona Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 Altoona Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5131 Altoona Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5131 Altoona Lane has units with air conditioning.
