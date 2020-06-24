51 Lakefront

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

ON THE LAKE! Beautiful home located in the gated community of Woodridge Cove. Enjoy the view of North lake from living room, dining area, kitchen and master bedroom. Lite and bright with open floor plan. Fresh interior paint. Brand new laminate wood flooring on lower level - Living room, Dining room and entry way. Huge living room with fireplace and sliding door steps to your own private patio with lake view. Gourmet kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, oven, microwave and faucet. Breakfast nook with full view of lake. Formal dining with high ceiling is next to living room. Large master suite with balcony overlooks the lake, separate shower and tub, double vanities and walk-in closet. Two spacious secondary bedroom each with ceiling fan and plantation shutter. Hallway bathroom. Inside laundry room just off the entry from the direct access 2-car garage. A private gate that opens onto North Lake is right next to the property. Award winning schools. Enjoy all Woodbridge amenities year around. Close to lake, pool, lagoon, parks, tennis courts, schools, shops, movie theater, supermarket, restaurants, shopping center and freeway.