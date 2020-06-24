All apartments in Irvine
Location

51 Lakefront, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2097 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
ON THE LAKE! Beautiful home located in the gated community of Woodridge Cove. Enjoy the view of North lake from living room, dining area, kitchen and master bedroom. Lite and bright with open floor plan. Fresh interior paint. Brand new laminate wood flooring on lower level - Living room, Dining room and entry way. Huge living room with fireplace and sliding door steps to your own private patio with lake view. Gourmet kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, oven, microwave and faucet. Breakfast nook with full view of lake. Formal dining with high ceiling is next to living room. Large master suite with balcony overlooks the lake, separate shower and tub, double vanities and walk-in closet. Two spacious secondary bedroom each with ceiling fan and plantation shutter. Hallway bathroom. Inside laundry room just off the entry from the direct access 2-car garage. A private gate that opens onto North Lake is right next to the property. Award winning schools. Enjoy all Woodbridge amenities year around. Close to lake, pool, lagoon, parks, tennis courts, schools, shops, movie theater, supermarket, restaurants, shopping center and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Lakefront have any available units?
51 Lakefront has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Lakefront have?
Some of 51 Lakefront's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
51 Lakefront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Lakefront pet-friendly?
No, 51 Lakefront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 51 Lakefront offer parking?
Yes, 51 Lakefront offers parking.
Does 51 Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Lakefront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Lakefront have a pool?
Yes, 51 Lakefront has a pool.
Does 51 Lakefront have accessible units?
No, 51 Lakefront does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Lakefront has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Lakefront have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Lakefront does not have units with air conditioning.
