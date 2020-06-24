All apartments in Irvine
51 Georgetown

51 Georgetown · No Longer Available
Location

51 Georgetown, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! This property is steps to University High, UC Irvine and University Town Center upgraded townhouse. Light and Bright. Highly upgraded 2 Bedrooms upstairs each with its own bath and additional full bath downstairs. Two story townhome in quiet interior location with peaceful green belt. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops. Fireplace in the living room remodeled bathroom downstairs. Spacious and Private patio great for relaxation. New flooring installed throughout the house. Newly painted. 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Walk to UCI and Great Schools (University High, Turtle Rock Elementary) Close to Park, University town center shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Georgetown have any available units?
51 Georgetown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 51 Georgetown have?
Some of 51 Georgetown's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Georgetown currently offering any rent specials?
51 Georgetown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Georgetown pet-friendly?
No, 51 Georgetown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 51 Georgetown offer parking?
Yes, 51 Georgetown offers parking.
Does 51 Georgetown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Georgetown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Georgetown have a pool?
No, 51 Georgetown does not have a pool.
Does 51 Georgetown have accessible units?
No, 51 Georgetown does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Georgetown have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Georgetown does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Georgetown have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Georgetown does not have units with air conditioning.
